Vallarta Garden Club Summer Social

Grab your friends and join the Vallarta Garden Club at Incanto, 109 Insurgentes at the Rio Cuale on Vallarta’s south side, on Thursday, August 17 from 6-8 pm for our second social of the summer.

Open to all, not just Garden Club members, our summer socials are a great opportunity to meet new people, find out what the PVGC is all about, and reconnect with friends in a relaxed, fun setting. If you’re in Vallarta, we would love to see you!

Please join us for drinks and appetizers at 6:00 pm on the Incanto terrace overlooking Rio Cuale. Then, at 6:45 pm, Mike Laking and David Muck will take us on a photographic tour of our many plantings from the Fall and Spring. They’re thriving and we’re thrilled to give everyone an update.

If you have friends that would like to join the Garden Club as members, please bring them. We have so much planned for next season and will need everyone’s support to accomplish our goals.

The Vallarta Garden Club is registered as a non-profit organization in Mexico. Annual dues are only $500 pesos and are used to support the club's ongoing efforts to make Vallarta a more beautiful place.

