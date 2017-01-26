Vallarta Body Bugs and Tropical Conditions

“What’s wrong with you?” my friend, Janie, asked me over coffee. “I think I’ve got some kind of stomach bug. The kind that’s going around Vallarta,” I answered. Every year body bugs and unexplained conditions attack Vallarta “snowbirds” and residents causing stiff necks, total exhaustion, banos huddling and stomach cramps. Hours later I’d extracted facts from Google and “fluff” from my own free-spirited head. I conducted personal experiments in bars, on the beach, in my home and other unscientific labs. Here are a few findings according to Dr. V, an unfiltered writer with absolutely NO medical knowledge or credentials.

Belly Bulging. I first saw the symptoms for this unpleasant condition when I mistakenly looked in the mirror standing nude in a profile position. Feelings of disgust, disbelief, and fear followed a look at my stomach once flat, now bulging. This shape was not mine and I had no idea where it came from.

Treatment: Avoid looking into mirrors without being fully clothed. Mirrors distort images and you will never see what you once did. To add some hope, I’m going to share some secrets about combatting the Battle of the Bulge that winery owners don’t want you to know.

Findings : At home consumer lab tests were conducted over two weeks limiting consumers one week to drinking Vodka and no wine, versus one week consuming Vino Blanco or Tinto and no other alcohol. Measuring waistlines following each week showed a significant link between vino and the bulge indicating wine has a hidden ingredient affecting belly bulging, regardless of whether the grapes were stomped last year and cost less than lunch, or winners of elite tasters’ awards. Lab rat drinkers did quietly admit to a “few more pours” in party paradise.

Cure : Denial is the best ingredient for the cure. Switch to vodka or iced tea or

accept your battle of the bulge is here to stay.

Visitor Revenge. This invasive bug often invades residents following lengthy visits from favorite, and not so favorite friends. Partying every day and night leads to stomach stress, dehydration, throbbing temples and thoughts of social suicide.

Treatments: Among ex pat paranoia is the fear that Mexican bartenders in collusion with waiters, overserve gringos. Visitors report memory lapses, nodding heads for “mas,” and claiming “it was the bartenders fault.” Every bar on every corner will offer a the “Hangover Cure,”2 for 1 at Happy Hour. These drinks are guaranteed to help reset your head for the next round. If exhaustion is paralyzing your body, tie yourself to your bed, mask your face with ice cubes and eye patches, and lie in a prone position for 12 hours. Swear off drink and food other than water, electrolytes and dry toast. “Visitor Revenge” may also be called Revenge,” a caused by acute jealousy. Visitors go back to work and snow. Residents go bask in sun and surf. Many award winning books have been written on the subject hidden under the weighty title of “setting your boundaries.”

Cure: Like the books say, set your own boundaries. Buy a studio, not a penthouse. Live in PV in the Summer.

Stiff Necks

“This is a nasty condition mistakenly deemed a forerunner to “Hunchback Hump” preceding that osteoporosis bend depicted in storybooks by old women, large noses, babooshkas, and canes. Most women of a certain age swallow massive amounts of calcium daily to prevent splintered bones and the hump of “old crones.” Stiff necks are a Vallarta related condition, endemic to this region and many colonial villages throughout Mexico.

Contributors : Two little words I tell myself every day I step out of my one floor condo are “Look down.” I’m asked, “Did you see that house on Aldama with the beautiful courtyard and the water feature?” or “Did you see the new restaurant on Pulpito?” I may have walked past them 100 times, but have never seen them. I am looking down. Unexpected steps in stores, uneven sidewalks cracks, and precarious cobblestone land mines in streets wait to catch and turn your ankle when you least expect it.

Treatment: Massage therapists and chiropractors promise relief. There is no cure for stiff necks and tunnel vision in Mexico Not looking down while walking leads to arms and limbs in casts. Backbend stretching exercises on top of your bed may help, allowing your cushy mattress catch your ungainly moves. Your alternative is to smoothly roll in a golf cart around gated communities, golf courses on both sides, wearing a rubber arm band with a message you didn’t choose encircling your wrist.

Stomach Bug

Symptoms: Gas, that embarrassing uncontrollable release of body air followed by an easily identifiable “tooting” sound. “Passing gas” often results in walking buddies and unknown grocery shoppers backing quickly down aisles, waving their hands like fans while grimacing. Or worst of all, a young punk saying, “You farted, Gramma.” This gassy side effect of a “stomach bug” becomes more pronounced as we age according to Deedee, a teacher of low impact aerobics. “Teaching a class of adults over 60 can sound like an out of tune horn section,” she says. You may have an urgent need to be near “Los Banos” at all times. As Lizzie described her personal relationship with a recent bout, “my cheeks got a lot of exercise.” Lizzie wasn’t talking about her face.

Treatment: Stay near the banos and away from public spaces. I’ve just recovered from that mysterious “stomach bug,” in which I spent the first 24 hours resting and sleeping, drinking water only with a side of jello and broth, demanding lots of service and sympathy. Day Two: I wanted to isolate but Charlotte and Jimmy, close friends from California, were leaving the next day. How could I say “goodbye” without leaving the safety of bed and banos? We staged a “Frida night.” Lying upon embroidered textile pillows atop our four poster bed, my husband, Cal, served Charlotte and Jimmy cocktails and snacks sitting on chairs surrounding my throne. I moaned about food and drink deprivation and basked in their attention. A fitting farewell. Day Four: I couldn’t stand being inside anymore, though I still felt fragile. Not wanting to miss a dinner out with Stella and Blake, two entertaining Texans funnier than Comedy Central’s best show, I slowly pulled on loose fitting clothes and a blast of makeup. Blake dominates every room he enters, from his largess of salt and pepper hair with a tiny protest pony tail and piercing onyx eyes, to his perfected Texas drawl which he ramps up for storytelling. This night my belly rolled in laughter, not senile cramping swapping stories back and forth as fast as a ping pong match. I lapped up a half plate of risotto with a highly unusual mix of beets, corn and Brussel sprouts, vegetable bits the cafe needed to use before they perished. I awakened in the morning like a freed caged animal, totally cured.

Results: The obvious conclusion from this scientific experiment is that social immersion often leads to killing the “PV stomach bug.” And with a unanimous decision, all scientists agreed ……. “laughter is indeed the best medicine.”

(I repeat….I am a humorist with zero medical knowledge. If you are really sick, email Pam at Healthcareresourcespv.com or go to your nearest hospital.)

Virginia Fox is a Writer, Performer, Producer and Storyteller. Her free flying fictional stories share a slice of life with a humorous twist. She is currently working on an anthology of her fondest memories, “Moon Lady’s Wild Rides.”