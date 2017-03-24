When your US Corporation “wants” to own Mexican Property

A reader inquired about what effect, if any, there is on a domestic (U.S.) corporation owning property in Mexico. Of course, we need to make this a bit exciting and make that residential rental property. Know anyone who has some?

The first thing people need to understand is that for federal income tax purposes, US corporations are just like any other US “person”. They are subject to federal income tax on their worldwide income, and subject to state tax in the state of incorporation (if it imposes any) plus any other states in which it is held to be doing business.

As part of the economics behind an income tax computation, a deduction for depreciation is available when one places property on service for income producing purposes. The idea is to “recover the cost” of the investment over its useful life, in the way of a deduction.

You should be aware that residential income property located in the US depreciates differently (over 27 ½ years) than one outside (40 years). That means that comparable properties will be entitled to smaller depreciation deductions (and over longer time) simply for being located outside the United States. Ouch. A similar thing happens to “personal property” that is part of the business. It takes longer to write it off. And if it is a widget used “predominantly outside the US” you also can’t elect to write it off the year you bought it. Bummer.

Another important point is the “allowed or allowable” depreciation rule. When property is subject to depreciation and is later sold, the depreciation is recaptured (and taxed as ordinary income) at the time of sale. Whether you actually took the depreciation does not matter. It only matters you could have taken it. If you did not take the deduction you are leaving money on the table, because Uncle Sam will recapture depreciation that was “allowable” since you were able to do so.

Will the corporation have foreign bank accounts? Corporations may have to file Foreign Bank Account Reports. And what’s better (or worse) shareholders and directors of those corporations may also have to file individual FBARs based on their ownership or control of a corporation that has foreign financial accounts.

Of course, if the corporation owns “specified foreign financial assets” it too may have to report under FATCA, in form 8938.

The US corporation will most likely be considered a “Permanent Establishment” and subject to Mexican tax and Mexican regulations. If it owns real property within the border or coast zone, it too requires a “fideicomiso”. Ah, you thought corps were not required to have fideicomisos?

Where’s the tequila?

