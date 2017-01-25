Upcoming Medical Matters Event and Other Matters

We are in the home stretch preparing for Medical Matters 2017! Save the date! This is an opportunity to have a chat with healthcare providers from the Banderas Bay area. We have eighteen speakers this year, a record amount and running three rooms simultaneously of speakers is going to be a huge challenge but we can do it (thanks go my stellar group of volunteers!). I urge you to plan your day ahead of time and during the day take a break to enjoy a meal at one of the several restaurants at the Hotel Marriot (with a discount as an attendee!).

Please know that this event is for all nationalities. Some people think because the US flag is on the flyer, it is only for US citizens. Not true! The Canadian Consular Agent, Adam, will be there as well (and we welcome him!). This year (new!) we will have drawings for prizes for those attending the event. If you have something that you would like to donate for a drawing, please contact me.

There are many with colds/flu right now and many who say they have been sick for a month or so but for whatever reason, chose to self-medicate or ignore their symptoms. By the time they see a proper physician, they have developed pneumonia and end up being hospitalized. Please people, don’t wait too long!

We continue our interview from last week with Christina Boover, our audiologist as she tells us about her charity, which is called “Speech, Hearing and Balance Institute”. She says: “I’ve been travelling to Vallarta, Honduras and Nicaragua since 2008. We have developed several programs at schools and orphanages to dispense free/used hearing aids to people that cannot afford proper care. Here in Puerto Vallarta, I have worked with children and veterans. The generosity of one person (Murray Macham) who collects hearing aids from all over Canada and sends them to my Colorado office has helped so many people here!”

If you have a hearing problem, need hearing aids or a hearing test, we urge you to contact Christina! Her office is located at Vallarta Medical Center.

Does anyone else feel like this is the busiest “high season” we have had in many years? It surely feels like it. I know we are all crazy busy but if we take a moment to assist a tourist we see that has that “lost look” standing on a corner with a map it would be nice – myself included.

Awhile back, I did an article on “Pick Your Passion” – explaining the need for a group of volunteers to assist in various situations with patients. I am so very pleased to say we now have a very small group of kind-hearted folks who are doing this and we are becoming organized. We can always use a few more hearts and hands so if you are willing to spare a few hours now and then, please let me know.

Have a very kind-hearted week!