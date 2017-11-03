Upcoming Events

If you have an event you’d like to include here, please email editor@vallartatribune.com. Non-profit/community events are listed free of charge.

Saturday November 4

Olas Altas Farmer’s Market Grand Opening

9am-2pm at Lazaro Cardenas Park in Old Town

Saturday November 4

Fiesta en la Calle – Los Muertos Brewery

2-11pm Lazaro Cardenas 320, Old Town

Sunday November 5

Kukur Tihar 2017

Puerto de Luna Hotel 5pm

Dog must be wearing a collar with name tag, leash and you must have poop bags.

Friday, November 10 – 19

Festival Gourmet Int’l – 23 Anniversary

festivalgourmet.com

Saturday November 11 – 12

Int’l Tattoo Expo Puerto Vallarta

Club de Leones, Old Town $100 pesos

Over 100 int’l and national artists, live music, market and more.

Thursday November 16-18

CLOSE UP Vallarta – Int’l Festival of Video Creation

Event information at fb.com/closeupvallarta

Saturday November 18-20

Sayulita Beach Festival

Three days of music and fun in the town of Sayulita

Tix: www.integratemexico.com

Saturday November 18

2nd PV Taco Festival

Tacos, Beer, Music, Lucha Libre and more

2-11pm Agustin Flores Sports Stadium

