Upcoming Events

If you have an event you’d like to include here, please email editor@vallartatribune.com. Non-profit/community events are listed free of charge.
For a calendar of all events visit here.
You may add events to our online calendar at no cost here. All events are emailed to our database.
Saturday November 4
Olas Altas Farmer’s Market Grand Opening
9am-2pm at Lazaro Cardenas Park in Old Town
Saturday November 4
Fiesta en la Calle – Los Muertos Brewery
2-11pm Lazaro Cardenas 320, Old Town
Sunday November 5
Kukur Tihar 2017
Puerto de Luna Hotel 5pm
Dog must be wearing a collar with name tag, leash and you must have poop bags.
Friday, November 10 – 19
Festival Gourmet Int’l – 23 Anniversary
festivalgourmet.com
Saturday November 11 – 12
Int’l Tattoo Expo Puerto Vallarta
Club de Leones, Old Town $100 pesos
Over 100 int’l and national artists, live music, market and more.
Thursday November 16-18
CLOSE UP Vallarta – Int’l Festival of Video Creation
Event information at fb.com/closeupvallarta
Saturday November 18-20
Sayulita Beach Festival
Three days of music and fun in the town of Sayulita
Saturday November 18
2nd PV Taco Festival
Tacos, Beer, Music, Lucha Libre and more
2-11pm Agustin Flores Sports Stadium