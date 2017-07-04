Up Periscope – Having a Colonoscopy

I often say that it is important that those that work in healthcare should be on “the other side of the table” so to speak; that we should be a patient now and then to understand how it truly feels as a reminder. Last week it was my turn!

I schedule literally hundreds of the ever-dreaded colonoscopy. Seriously, who really looks forward to this? I schedule them, sending the time and instructions to the patient right and left. My turn!

To be honest, I have had several so it wasn’t like I did not know what was going to happen. I was not nervous and I was not at all afraid but I did dread the prep. The stuff that you have to drink (four whole packages), to me anyway, is vile. This time I decided to mix it with a tropical fruit flavored juice in the blender with ice. To be honest it did not make me gag but drinking four liters of liquid in a fairly short period of time is not an easy task.

After the first liter, I began to feel as if Mt. Vesuvius had taken up residence in my abdomen and was preparing for eruption. By the end of the fourth liter I would guess that items I had eaten six months ago had been emptied. I will now add to my very detailed instructions to patients scheduled for a colonoscopy: baby wipes, air freshener, magazines or at least a good charge on your Kindle.

Arriving to Dr. Joya’s office/procedure room, I knew the drill. Changing in to the oh-so-attractive open-in-the-back gown with my aging butt showing I climbed up onto the gurney. The big difference between your “average patient” and me is that I see these people every day and your average patient doesn’t.

I know what happens during a colonoscopy because I have been in the room when many are going on. It is a symphony of gas passing, every tone and pitch. Will I blast them out with mine? Will they laugh at me? Will they now see me at work and snicker to themselves thinking of Pam’s pedos? And then I think, really? You are worried about this and they are going to stick a scope and camera up your butt? Who cares? They have seen all of me in surgery anyway! Bring on the Propofol and let’s get this party started!

The nurse starts the IV (and she does a very good job I might add!). I turn over on my side with my butt facing Dr. Joya who has seen it before as I am babbling away. The anesthesiologist says “Ok Pam, are you ready?” I say “Ok – hit me!” and the next thing I know I wake up in another room feeling warm, fuzzy and comfy. I snooze off and on for about an hour or so and really do not want this soft feeling to end. But end it does, and a short while later I get up, get dressed and leave. I am hungry! I head across the street and grab a sandwich and inhale half of it (quite a feat for me) and actually return to work.

So you see folks the entire procedure is really quite simple. I did have some abdominal grumblings and racket later in the day but probably because I really should not have eaten a salami sandwich instead of eating something bland (as per the instructions). This is a very important procedure to have done for a variety of reasons after a certain age and especially if one has a familial history of colon cancer or if you is having some abdominal issues. You are more than welcome to email me for information and pricing. Just do it! It’s not nearly as bad as as you think it is!