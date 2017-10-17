The Uncommon Gift that Grabs the Heart

Do I dare say it? That the holidays are just around the corner? Thank goodness with online shopping we get a reprieve from packed malls, crowded parking lots, same old merchandise and holiday music. The best part is that we can accomplish that and we can be sipping a margarita on the rocks and lounging at the beach. Life is good!

Online or in person it is challenging to come up with an original gift that will be remembered for a lifetime. El Parque de los Azulejos offers a signed and numbered, Certificate of Authenticity, gift certificates for sponsorship tiles. Sponsorships are available for Celebration Tiles, Business Tiles, Pet Tiles, Memorial Tiles, Performer Tiles, Name Tiles and Celebration Benches. What a wonderful gift for weddings, birthdays, holidays and more.

Looking for an experiential gift for your loved one? El Parque de los Azulejos will also be offering 3-day hands on workshops where you will be learning and apprenticing from the master mosaic makers. The classes will be held twice a month from November thru April. All materials provided.

For more information visit www.tileparkpv.com and email us at info@tileparkpv.com

