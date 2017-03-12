Two Expats in Mexico Afraid to Use an ATM in Mexico? Here’s Another Option

In the last two weeks, I’ve been inundated with emails and messages from readers reporting that their debit cards were skimmed while using ATM’s in Mexico.

A popular alternative is to wire the money to yourself via your cell phone and then pick it up at a designated bank or store location.

After researching several different transfer services, I think Xoom.com is the most user-friendly, secure and reliable service out there. Xoom is a service of PayPal, one of the world’s largest Internet payment systems.

How Does it Work?

Xoom can transfer money to you directly from your bank account or from a credit card. I recommend using the bank account because credit card companies often charge you a cash advance fee to use this service.

To arrange the transfer, you access your Xoom account online or via their mobile application. You select the amount and the location where you’ll be picking up the funds. When choosing a location, I recommend using a bank because the transfer limits are higher per transaction.

Once you’re notified that the funds are available, you pick up your money by showing the transfer number and your identification. It’s that simple.

If you already have a bank account in Mexico, this service is an inexpensive way to transfer money from your bank account back home.The fee per transfer is $4.99 USD.

Exchange Rates

The exchange rate given is updated periodically during the day and you can wait until the perfect moment to arrange your transfer. Once you click on it, you’re locked in at that rate.

Let’s Wrap This Up

Even if you plan on relying solely on ATM’s while in Mexico, you might want to consider setting up a Xoom account as an emergency backup. If your card is skimmed and deactivated, you’ll still be able to get money without having to panhandle.

A note about the main photo:

Some of you might be wondering why I used a picture of the beach for this article. Well, there are two reasons: 1) this was my view while I was working on it yesterday, and 2) I thought it would look nicer than a picture of an ATM machine.

Paul Kurtzweil (Q-Roo Paul) is a former lieutenant from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. During his 25-year career, he received numerous commendations to include two of the agency’s top honors: a Meritorious Service Medal and a Medal of Valor. In 2015, Paul retired and moved to Mexico with his wife. He now spends his day’s blogging from the beach.