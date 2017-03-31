Twenty Years of Bringing Us Home

The Vallarta Tribune brought me home seventeen years ago. It still does.

Early on in 2000, I went to a job recruitment fair in Kingston, ON, in hopes of getting an international teaching job. And also in hopes of NOT getting a teaching job. I know that sounds weird, but if you decide to become my friend, you really should know what you’re getting yourself into.

I wanted a teaching job because I had an education degree and I was a teacher. At the time, Canadian teaching jobs weren’t exactly a dime a dozen, and I had spent two years teaching on a remote First Nations reservation.

That would have been fantastic if I had enjoyed fishing, playing bingo and wearing unflattering types of winter clothing from November to May. Unfortunately I didn’t like any of those things all that well, and friends of mine really recommended this job fair, so I signed up.

I did NOT want to get a teaching job because there was a loud, fearful voice inside who kept asking me if I really wanted to leave my country of birth and live in another country just so I could wear fewer layers of clothing. That voice was prompting me in interviews, trying to force me to say things like “Are exotic pets a deal breaker?” or to sniff loudly and continuously whenever the interviewer asked a question.

My parents were very ambivalent and kept calling to ask with whom I was interviewing in the two days I was there.

Their concern was that I would suddenly lose my mind and accept a position in a war-torn or dangerous area of the world, although they needn’t have worried. I was having a hard time even committing to actual interviews with any school, because The Voice was explaining that a) no matter which school I chose I would be ruining my life and b) no matter how hard I rubbed my teeth I would have lipstick on them through the entire interview.

I grabbed courage by the throat and interviewed with several schools, mainly in Mexico. I was pretty elated and also pretty stressed out because I received a few different offers.

The last evening of the job fair I sat in my hotel room, looking through the different packages and written offers of a few schools.

Something caught my eye, a flash of a beautiful tropical sunset. It was the Vallarta Tribune that the director of the American School of Puerto Vallarta, Jerry Selitzer, had placed in the hiring package he handed me after the interview.

Seeking distraction, I picked it up. The photograph of the sunset on the cover took my breath away. Here was a place where the sun wasn’t setting either at 4:30pm or over a snowdrift.

Here was a place where a gorgeous sunset over the ocean happened daily, even on a regular old Thursday, November 25.

I paged through the paper and was pulled head over heels into letters to the editor, community events, local advertisements, and columns from local writers. People wrote about the issue of holes in the cobblestone roads. They talked about parties where everyone was invited, about charity events, about great restaurants, but mostly about all the great people behind it all. I pored over the column of a local whose wickedly sharp sense of humor was reassuringly familiar.

It was the only hiring package that included such an intimate view of a potential home.

That view didn’t romanticize Vallarta, and neither did it emphasize the problems or the inconveniences. It simply showed a community of people who loved their home, who warmly welcomed others to it, and who didn’t seem to be in a hurry to go anywhere else.

It was a picture of a sunset that caught my eye. And, seventeen years later, it still does.

Happy 20th anniversary to the Vallarta Tribune, the newspaper that brought me home.