Turn-Key Townhome Overlooking the Marina

Marina front townhome features contemporary architecture and top quality details. The open kitchen showcases granite counters, bar seating and modern appliances. The bright and open downstairs includes a cozy living room with comfortable seating and indoor dining for 6; all opening to the spectacular outdoor terrace with great view of the pristine marina, canal and surrounding mountain hillside.

Spacious bedrooms feature in-suite bathrooms, private terraces and ample closets. Master suite showcases vaulted ceiling, large private terrace with panoramic views, walk-in closet and double vanities.

The well-run complex features 24 hr. security, on-site admin, and two beautiful swimming pools. Owners also have an incredible “Social Membership” which includes access to a private beach club, incredible Sports Complex and Spa. Offered fully furnished.

Grand Marina Villas 5100

2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2,195 SF Asking $399,000usd

www.boardwalkrealtypv.com/properties/gran-marina-villas-5100/

