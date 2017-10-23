Turn-key Penthouse Overlooking the Marina

This stylish and sophisticated marina front Penthouse features postcard views of the yachts, boardwalk, palm trees and gorgeous backdrop of the Sierra Madre Mountains. Totally remodeled and wonderfully spacious, this property will delight even the most discriminating buyer. The bright and open floor–plan features a true chef‘s kitchen.

The spacious living area features a corner window, and opens to the spacious covered terrace; perfect for entertaining or watching the ever-changing scenery.

The truly elegant master suite is a haven of restful relaxation with marina views, king-sized bed, private marble accented bath and ample closets. The spacious guest suite doubles as a home office/den and features garden views, ample closets and adjacent remodeled guest bathroom.

The beautifully maintained complex includes: twenty–four hour security, on–site administrator, lovely swimming pool, palapa, four lighted tennis courts, manicured gardens, elevator, underground covered parking and direct secured access to the marina shops and boardwalk.

Offered fully furnished and equipped in an elegant traditional style, this custom penthouse will appeal to the most sophisticated and discriminating buyer looking for a turn-key home in paradise.

2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1690 sf Asking $349,000

boardwalkrealtypv.com/properties/puesta-del-sol-2502

