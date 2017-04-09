Turn-Key Home in Las Moras

Casa Skye is a professionally upgraded home and one of the largest in the gated community of Las Moras.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

From the expanded great room with floor-to-ceiling Tintex (heat resistant) glass to sandstone walls, this home has a ”finished” feel. Los Moras features 24/7 security, manicured ”green areas”, a lovely common pool with palapa and BBQ.

Close to Vallarta but quiet, friendly and pet friendly. The location is superb as well, on a little-used cul-de-sac, this home is uniquely beautiful and sold turn-key. Low fees of $ 90/month include yard maintenance and lovely pool and garden areas.

3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,690 Sq. Ft. Asking $229,000 usd

www.boardwalkrealtypv.com/properties/casa-skye/