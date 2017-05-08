Turn Key with Breathtaking Views in Peninsula Hotel Zone

This spacious and elegant 23rd floor unit features breathtaking views of the bay, beach and town. The open floor plan showcases a high end kitchen featuring stainless appliances, granite counters, custom cabinets and bar seating. The comfortable and ample living area and formal dining all open to the covered terrace overlooking amazing views. Two bedroom suites feature private elegant bathrooms, with jetted tub in the master; both open to another spacious terrace featuring lovely territorial views and additional third bedroom/office and in-unit laundry center. The elegant beachfront complex features 24 hr. security, underground parking, high speed elevators, amazing lobby and reception areas, professional gym, spa, theater and unbelievable pool. Turn key.

3 bed, 3 bath, 2,302 sq. ft. $455,000usd

http://www.boardwalkrealtypv.com/properties/peninsula-23b-t1/

Related