Tsunami Jet Boat, the roller coaster of the sea arrives in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta is the ideal place for adventure lovers! The warm waters that characterize our beach town become the perfect setting to welcome you to the Tsunami Jet Boat, a new experience you can’t miss!

A speedboat tour with 360º turns, jumps and dives that cause tsunamis, is the newest experience that can be experienced in Puerto Vallarta, thanks to the recently opened Tsunami Jet Boat tour in the city.

Known as “the roller coaster of the sea”, the Tsunami Jet Boat is a boat that can reach speeds of between 90 and 100 kilometers per hour, advance in zigzag, slow down in short stops, perform acrobatic turns, as well as submerge the tip, which causes waves of adrenaline and amusement among passengers.The tour begins in Marina Vallarta and continues to the south, reaching Olas Altas, giving a panoramic view of the beauty of downtown Puerto Vallarta and the traditional Malecon. Can you imagine a trip high speed through Banderas Bay, enjoying all the view while you feel an incredible excitement?

Puerto Vallarta waters are well known for being a must experience no matter which is your plan: whether you want to chill and relax by the sea or you love to explore new places, you’d love sports by the sea!

You can enjoy scuba diving with well prepared teachers at Los Arcos Marine Park; do some paddle board and show your balancing eskills; take a sea safari and visit the best beaches of south Puerto Vallarta; practice flyboard… There are many options for everyone! You just need to choose the one that fits you the best!

Original: Visitpuertovallarta.com