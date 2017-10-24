Tropical Halloween

I know it’s a bit weird to get nostalgic over Halloween. Getting scared and grossed out doesn’t seem like something that would induce happy memories. But there’s something almost cozy about a fright that you know isn’t real. There are also a few things about the holiday that make up for the jump scares, such as caramel covered apples, roasted pumpkin seeds and Fun Sized Twix bars.

I grew up in Manitoba, Canada, where trick or treating meant putting a winter coat over your Mom-made Minnie Mouse costume and going door to door with a pillow case to hold your candy. All the leaves would have long fallen from the trees, turning the branches into bony arms with skinny fingers at the ends. Dad would help us carve the pumpkin and dress up with us to take us around the neighborhood.

I was a teenager in the eighties, so by the time I was eighteen I had been Madonna for Halloween at least three times. One of my classmates would have a party, which meant a nice unsanitary game of bobbing for apples and some kind of ghost story-telling with flashlights to distort our faces.

With all the nostalgia I have for Halloween, it’s no wonder that I had every intention of making sure my kids had the experience. When my children were small, this was a challenge, because Halloween is not a commonly celebrated day in Mexico.

Sure, Day of the Dead, on November first and second, is one of the main holidays in Mexico. This is a beautiful celebration of remembrance and of the passage from life to death, and not to be confused with the loud, spooky silliness of Halloween. With Gilberto helping, it was easy to incorporate some of the cultural aspects of Dia de los Muertos in our home.

But Halloween in the tropics was going to require some creativity. I had my work cut out for me. And I threw myself into the task the way any mom would who thinks jack-o-lanterns are a critical part of a happy childhood. In other words, I improvised. We rolled together spooky crispy rice cereal pumpkins (except for the years that they didn’t sell crispy rice cereal in the grocery stores). We found costumes in a little section of Wal-Mart. We borrowed the DVD of Charlie Brown and the Great Pumpkin. We trick-or-treated on the Malecon with a few other families like ours. We made family costumes and attended the American School’s annual Halloween party.

My favorite part was making our own decorations. We made jack-o-lanterns and spider piñatas out of paper mache, bats out of toilet paper rolls, and Frankenstein’s green face out of construction paper.

Eventually, Vallarta imported a lot more of those bright orange pumpkins you rarely find in Mexico and now we carve a real one every year. Trick or treating became much more popular in more neighborhoods around Vallarta, and the Malecon grew crowded with locals who caught the fever (except they shout “QUEREMOS HALLOWEEN!” instead of trick or treat, which is pretty much the same idea). Netflix offered a large variety of Halloween movies. And the American School’s party gets bigger and spookier every year. Now, it’s not so difficult to keep some of my childhood traditions alive for my kids.

And now, the local party and craft stores are overflowing with ready-made decorations. But there’s something about our family tradition of doing Halloween ourselves that we can’t quite let go.

Last week my daughter and I hit the Parisina, a fabric and craft store close to the Marina. We stocked up on loads of orange and black glitter and jack-o-lantern sequins. We started putting together some lanterns and some Halloween-inspired slime (she’s eleven and has discovered slime recipes. I have no doubt she’ll be able to create Christmas-inspired slime). Later, we watched “The Corpse Bride” on Netflix with her brother and a big bowl of popcorn. The room was glowing with tissue paper lanterns and the floor was a bit sticky where the slime had dripped.

It was messy. It was glorious. It was our Halloween.