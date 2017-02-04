Tribute Shows Continue to Dominate the North Shore Entertainment Scene

People love seeing and hearing things that are familiar. This is one of the reasons why Tribute Shows are so popular. We enjoy hearing the songs of our lives that have been made famous by major artists throughout the years. These are the songs that still make our hearts skip a beat!Each new week, Luna Lounge Bucerias excites their audiences with outstanding, quality dinner shows!

People just can’t get enough of all the fabulous entertainment offered at this North Shore venue.

This month, we loved Shania Live starring, the multi-talented Annette LaFond. With the look and voice of Shania Twain, this show was a total winner! Kathy Thompson was a big hit with her,Bette Midler Tribute, featuring the music and feisty persona of Bette Midler. The Neal Diamond Tribute show, Solitary Man, delivered two amazing, sold-out performances.

Brittany Kingery wowed her audience once again with Hasten Down the Wind, a tribute to the music of Linda Ronstadt. And new to Luna Lounge was the fantastic The Everly Brothers’ Golden Hits Show starring John Sharkey and Michael Damekert. Coming up on Thursday and Friday, February 2 and 3, Michael Dankert brings his incredible Roy Orbison Tribute, featuring favorite songs like, “Pretty Woman,” “Only the Lonely,” “It’s Over” and “Crying.”

Both shows are sold out, so a third show was added for this past Monday.On Sunday and Monday, February 5 and 6, AbbaMania comes to the venue with all the greatest hits from the international musical phenomena, Abba! You’ll love re-living all your Abba favorites.

Both show are now sold out. The Rod Stewart Show debuts at Luna Lounge on Thursday, February 9 and 10. Doug Varty presents the exciting songs of this music legend. Doug’s New Year’s Eve Brian Adams Tribute was a huge hit with the audience; so don’t miss his high-energy, professional tribute to Rod Stewart.

February 9 show is sold out. International headliner, Dwight Blake performs Memories of Mo-town on Saturday, February 11.

Dwight has performed at Luna Lounge for several seasons and is always a favorite with his spectacular Motown sound. The February 11 show is sold out, but there are plans to add an additional show.On Sunday, February 12th, the fabulous Amberly Beatty returns with When Girls Ruled! This show features the music and persona of stars like Patsy Cline, Brenda Lee, Connie Francis and more.

And you won’t want to miss Samira, who is back this season on Thursday and Friday, February 16 and 17with her high energy show, Truly Tina. She’ll show you some action with her impressive dancing and singing of Tina Turn-er favorites.The Dozen Divas Show takes the stage at Luna Lounge on Saturday, February 18 with a tribute to twelve amazing musical stars presented by Dorothy Bishop. With quick costume changes and dead-on impersonations, you’ll definitely want to see this performance!The Cher Show, Believe, debuts on Sunday and Monday, February 19 and 20, presenting Kara Chandler, who looks and sounds like the real Cher!

On Thursday, February 23, Dave LaFame returns as Tom Jones. The Tom Jones Show is outstanding entertainment and you’ll like the way Dave reminds you of this sexy star!Danny B, Canada’s Master of the Blues, brings his entertaining show to the venue on Saturday, February 25.And on Monday, February 27, see The Best of Bobby Darrin, starring Dave LaFame.

You’ll hear all the hits and have all the fun of a Bobby Darrin concert!

Don’t miss any of the exciting tribute shows each week through the end of March.

Every Tuesday and Wednesday night starting at 7 pm, Luna Lounge features the all-new Crazy Bitches (drag) dinner show with Miss Diva Divine and her gals!

Most dinner shows sell out quickly so visit lunaloungebucerias.com to book your tickets.

For questions, send an email to: hugh@lunaloungebucerias.com. Luna Lounge is located at Av. Mexico #27, Bucerías, Nayarit. Tel. 329-298-324