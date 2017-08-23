Traveling by Ferry from La Paz to Mazatlan

Even though we thoroughly enjoyed our six-plus weeks in Baja (my wife wanted to buy some land there immediately), it was time for us to move on to experience new things. The desert and relative isolation we enjoyed as newbies in Baja would have to be gently placed into the past as we ventured forward to new experiences, also in places we had never been– the jungles and more populated areas of mainland Mexico.

If you’re driving, there are two ways to get from Baja California Sur to the mainland of Mexico: turn around and drive north almost all the way back to the border, or take the ferry. Even though we would have enjoyed the trip back, we opted for the ferry.

Mainly because of our two dogs, we had done a lot of planning before taking the ferry. The ship would leave La Paz at 8 at night and arrive in Mazatlan around 8 AM the next morning. Total miles traveled would be around 260. The charge for my wife and I was the equivalent of around US $60 each. A vehicle of up to 19’6” (which is exactly what our van is; I measured twice) would be the equivalent of about US $145. (The reason I measured twice is that, for a vehicle even one inch over 19’6”, the price jumps to about US $480.) We could either chose a stateroom for about $42, or we could sleep wherever we could find a place.

Given that the stateroom came with its own private shower, beds, bathroom (and the low price), it wasn’t a close call: we chose the stateroom. There was no charge for one of our dogs and I forgot how much the other cost us, but it wasn’t much. So, the total cost for a nice cruise in the Sea of Cortez for two adults, two dogs, a vehicle no greater than 19’6”, and a stateroom for a 12-hour journey would be a grand total of around $315. To my way of thinking, it was a great deal. They even gave us meal tickets included in the price.

Each of our two dogs would have to spend the entire trip in their own kennel, which we had to buy specifically for this purpose. (You can’t rent them. I tried.)

I bought the ticket for the standard length vehicle at the standard price (once again, following my rule about asking for forgiveness), and examined our van for any signs that it would appear to be larger than 19’6”. All that I could think of was to remove a side step that was bolted on before we purchased the van in order to help people in. We had never used the step, so in order to make the van seem less commercial, I took it off.

We arrived at about 6:30 PM on a weekday and found zero waiting. They weighed our van (quite heavy), and charged us a small surcharge. I didn’t see anyone with a tape measure, which was a relief.

Then, they waved us through.

I felt $335 richer.

Life was good.

Next challenge: figuring out what the heck to do, which is confusing in a port area with two people and two dogs in any language. I’ll spare you the details, but it turns out that after getting all the paperwork straight at the office, my wife (with her rollaway bag that she discovered no longer rolled) had to go to a waiting area to pass inspection and later to board with the passengers who were not driving vehicles. Later, she would have to take a shuttle to the ship. For my part, I drove our very heavy and fully loaded van with two squished dogs and two dissembled kennels towards the ship.

If you’ve never been to the hold of a ship, I can report to you that it’s pretty hot. And, with dozens of trucks alternatively backing in and driving into position and of course there being no windows, the diesel smell and effects are pretty strong. I put the two kennels in place so they faced one another, got our dogs, and introduced them to where they would be staying for the next 12+ hours. Our dogs’ kennels were on a narrow passageway with five other dogs, each in their own kennel, lined up single file, all of them quiet and seemingly content in an air conditioned part of the ship with food and water for the journey in their snug sleeping quarters.

Everything on the transit performed like clockwork. The ship looked new and was immaculately clean. Everything worked. The shower was great. The views from the deck as we got underway at sunset were beautiful, as on the right we could view from the sea those beaches we had enjoyed so much from the sand.

Dinner was served in a large dining room, where we stood in line, cafeteria style, to choose our main dish. Dessert and drinks were extra. There was even a duo (who were pretty good) to entertain us. I tried getting Jet a glass of wine but the bottle had a dry cork, so we settled for a beer between us. Cost for the beer: about a dollar.

There were lots of families, many of which did not have a stateroom and instead brought their own bedding, pillows and comforters to sleep on the deck or in the lounge area. Then, as night fell, with Baja in our wake behind us, we were at sea.

Jet had taken a Dramamine to quell sea sickness but she could not sleep because the ship rocked too much for her. As for me, I slept fine.

As the dawn approached, from the deck, we could see the outline of the shore north of Mazatlan, framed in a red sky. Broad, flat areas were interspersed by mountainous outcroppings and buildings so tall and so relatively isolated, that you can make them out even from the distance of the ferry.

To say our dogs were happy to see us would be a very big understatement. Very happily and with great energy into the van they went, to await my kennel disassembly, and then to be squished again, but in a very welcomed and familiar environment.

Jet had to wait in another line and go down many flights of narrow and steep stairs (Jet recommends not to wear heels) to get to the hold of the ship. Once there, she was helped by ship workers who offered to carry her non-rolling rolling luggage twice: once, after the stairs, through the cargo area, and the other time, from the dock to the exits; help that she very much appreciated. She spotted me because of our tall van, across the street in another parking lot, and walked to us.

As I drove our van out of the hold and past the guard gate, our tires rolled for the first time on mainland Mexican pavement. We were in Mazatlan, and ready to drive to our next home.

