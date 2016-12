Tradition has always been one of the essential characteristics of la Cruz de Huanacaxtle. A fishing village for generations, this town has been modernized thanks to the construction of the Riviera Nayarit Marina —the largest and most modern along the Pacific.

When visiting La Cruz, as the locals call it, you will have the opportunity to witness postcardworthy scenes such as the arrival of fishermen on the pier in their boats loaded with a variety of fish.

The marina is equipped with all the services needed for a comfortable stay: bathrooms and showers, security, electricity and fueling stations. This modern development also has a yacht club, business center, sky bar, restaurant, seafood market, pier and one of the best-equipped shipyards in the country.

All of these maritime and fishing charms wouldn’t be complete without the golden beach of La Cruz, which covers five kilometers (three miles) and is divided into five sections: El Tizate, Cruz de Huanacaxtle, La Manzanilla, Piedra Blanca and Arena Blanca.

For those who visit La Cruz, they know the true allure is the vibrant music scene with many well-known musicians, both local and international, calling La Cruz home. Jam nights at the local bars are a musical experience others pay big ticket prices for.

Enjoy activities such as snorkeling, scuba diving and surfing (in winter the waves reach heights adequate for this sport), and of course fishing, one of the main activities of La Cruz thanks to the abundance of species such as tuna, marlin and mahi-mahi.

Perhaps the biggest weekly draw though is the Sunday Farmers Market that takes place from November through April along the Marina Boardwalk. Over 200 vendors display mostly locally produced and handmade items ranging from baked goods, prepared foods, organic produce, clothing, jewelry, art, beauty and health products and more. There is also live music, events and more each week.

Imagine fishing tournaments held under the glowing light of a full moon, colorful festivals with the ocean as the guest of honor. Tie up your yacht in this town where tradition still abounds. All of this and more awaits you in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, where the “tree that hears” anticipates the sound of your voice.