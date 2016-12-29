Top Things to Do in Puerto Vallarta on New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is always an exciting time in Puerto Vallarta. From brilliant firework displays to sensational parties with music and dancing, there is never a shortage of things to do on Banderas Bay.

The yearly celebration is a chance to shed the troubles weighing us down, reminisce about all of the good times, and stand ready for the new year to come with our friends and families close by. Whether you’re young or old, an all-night partier or someone who prefers a more relaxed environment, Puerto Vallarta is the place for you this New Year’s Eve. The fun-loving city has a variety of celebrations, each unique and designed to suit the diversified styles for bringing in the New Year.

A Magical New Year’s Eve for Two

If you’re looking for a romantic evening with your better half, look no further than Puerto Vallarta. The stunning city, situated on the shores of Banderas Bay, provides visitors with countless beachfront dining options. Head out early and spend the last few hours of 2015 watching a myriad of colors dance over the bay as the sun sets along the horizon.

Various restaurants around town offer front row seats, not only to the glorious sunsets, but also to the epic displays of pyrotechnics that mark the year’s end. Many restaurants even have late-night packages where you can enjoy the fireworks while feasting on a specially prepared dinner and sipping on refreshing drinks so you can spend more time in the company of your loved one and less time planning all the details.

The mixture of gourmet cuisine and awe-inspiring natural and artificial beauty will set the scene for an extremely romantic New Year’s Eve in Puerto Vallarta.

A Family Affair to Celebrate the New Year

It should come as no surprise that the city, once recognized as the friendliest in the world, is a great place to vacation with your family.

With that being said, New Year’s Eve in Puerto Vallarta is also a family-friendly affair.

The street parties are full, with kids of all ages accompanying their parents in one of the most celebrated events of the year.

Keep an eye out and you might see bounce houses set up on side streets for the little ones, clowns putting on shows for all to see and a mixture of traditional Mexican games and trinkets to entertain even the youngest of visitors.

If you’re nervous about taking small children out into the crowds, many of Vallarta’s most beloved resorts have action-packed schedules for guests of all ages.

Regardless of where you spend your evening, the nearly limitless options of activities will ensure a memorable New Year’s Eve for everyone involved.

A Relaxing Evening for a Great Start to the New Year

While there is a considerable amount of action packed things to do on New Year’s Eve in Puerto Vallarta, the city is also a great place for those looking to relax.

Visitors can bring the year to a close by enjoying a quiet dinner at any one of the gourmet restaurants around town, by strolling the beach outside the resort for a chance to see the fireworks in the distance, or simply by taking in the beauty of the night sky while relaxing in the comfort of their balcony or terrace.

Original: garzablancaresort.com