The Riviera Nayarit is a destination that’s constantly evolving: in 2016 alone it welcomed the grand opening of the Hotel W Punta de Mita, a Greg Norman-designed Golf Course at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta, the La Cruz-Punta de Mita highway, and the renovation of San Pancho’s La Patrona Polo and Equestrian Club.

There are also several other projects on the table, some will be ready this year and others have been recently announced, but they’ll all bring in more development, which is why they’re being included in the Top Ten New Projects in Riviera Nayarit.

10 – Punta de Mita’s Community Center

It’s been just a few weeks since the inauguration of the first stage of the Soriana del Mar Community Center in the Nuevo Corral del Risco in Punta de Mita, a space administered by the Punta de Mita Foundation that is expected to be ready at the end of the year. The center will contribute to the community, artistic, social and environmental development of the region.

9 – The Grand Sirenis Matlali by the beach

The renovated Grand Sirenis Matlali, a resort perched on the mountain at La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, was inaugurated in July 2016. At that moment the Grupo Autofin Monterrey announced the second stage of the beachfront development, located on one side of the Marina Riviera Nayarit. It represents an investment of 28.5 million dollars to build 140 suites, with a tentative completion date of December 2017. There is more construction pending on the additional 790 acres of development on the mountain.

8 – The Grand Krystal in Flamingos

The Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe announced a month ago the acquisition and expansion of the hotel Bel Air in Flamingos, Riviera Nayarit, which will operate under the brand Krystal Grand. The project will also include a new Convention Center, as well as 480 rooms and one suite, a dozen restaurants and bars and other amenities; it is scheduled for completion by the end of 2017.



7 – New Hotel Iberostar in Litibú

“The more you get to know the Riviera Nayarit, the more you want to know about it,” commented Miguel Fluxá, Executive President of the Grupo Iberostar, on the day he inaugurated the Iberostar Playa Mita within the Integrally Planned Resort (CIP by its acronym in Spanish) in Litibú. And he was dead serious, so much so that there are already plans underway for a second property from this Spanish chain to be built in the resort development.

6 – Hilton Hoteles & Resorts acquires La Tranquila

And there is more news coming from within the CIP: the Hilton chain has acquired La Tranquila, so expect renovations and new projects for this Litibú development.

5 – New highway and dock at San Blas

Last month the Government of the State of Nayarit inaugurated the new Tepic-San Blas Highway, which reduces the distance between the capital and the Historic Port to just a 20-minute drive. Together with the new dock at San Blas, this coastal municipality in the Riviera Nayarit will surely see a spike in domestic visitors.

4 – The Cirque du Soleil theme park at Grupo Vidanta

Gripo Vidanta has certainly brought new infrastructure to the Riviera Nayarit, which includes the new golf course built just a year ago and the new convention center that’s about to open its doors. As if this weren’t enough, there are plans for the very first Cirque du Soleil theme park in the world to open here in 2018.

3 – Jala-Bahía de Banderas Highway

The most ambitious highway project in the region keeps advancing little by little, on its way to complete its 105-mile total. Once it’s finished it will reduce the drive time from Guadalajara and its surroundings to the beach from five hours to a little over two. The first stretch is practically complete and the second part is estimated to be finished by December 2017; work on the third segment will begin in 2018.

2 – La Mandarina complex

The One&Only Mandarina hotel is under construction with a budget of 110 million dollars and 125 luxury rooms plus other amenities, with a projected opening date for the end of 2018. The development of La Mandarina in the Monteón at Compostela takes it one step further: this complex spans over 630 acres with an investment of 870 million dollars and will include two polo fields, an equestrian center, two obstacle courses, villas and new hotels, with a Rosewood property among them.

1 – Costa Canuva CIP

The most ambitious project in the Riviera Nayarit is the Costa Canuva CIP, which has an area of over 550 acres with over four miles of beach and a capital of 1.8 billion dollars, creating over seven thousand new rooms. The development is expected to host five luxury hotels, the first under the Fairmont brand, as well as the first PGA golf course co-designed by Lorena Ochoa and Greg Norman, among many other projects. The Governor of Nayarit confirmed Cristian Ronaldo will build a home in Costa Canuva, to a large extent thanks to his relationship with Portuguese company Mota-Engil, the top investor in the development.