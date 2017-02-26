Top 10 For Romance In The Riviera Nayarit

This past Valentine’s Day has left the Riviera Nayarit in a haze of love, thanks to all the couples who walked along the beach hand in hand, camped under the stars, enjoyed an adventure tour together or simply gazed at one of our unforgettable sunsets.

There’s no getting around the fact, though, that love has plenty of legends here in the Riviera Nayarit, like the sad story of the Loca at the San Blas pier… Read on for a list of the Top Ten Romantic Things To Do in the Riviera Nayarit for ideas on how to create your own love story!

10 The Playa del Beso in Los Ayala

Its actual name is Friederas, but many know it as the Playa del Beso, or the Kissing Beach. It’s a hidden beach, gorgeous and very private. You arrive by skiff or walking with your loved one down a mountain path parallel to the shoreline. Actually, right where the waves break there’s a cave you can access (with care) and find another secret romantic niche.

9 Bucerías’ Kissing Lane

This narrow lane in the heart of Bucerías has painted murals and an arch with that reads Paseo del Beso—but it wasn’t like that 20 years ago, when it was a simple walkway between the downtown area and the residential zone, perfect for stolen kisses. That’s how it got its name and now it’s a must-see for couples in love.

8 Sunset cruises around the Bay

The sunsets in the Riviera Nayarit are among the most beautiful in the world, which is why one of the most romantic activities is taking a cruise around the bay, with a glass of wine in one hand and a chocolate-covered strawberry in the other, watching the sky awash with color as the sun goes down.

7 Luxury beach weddings

A beach wedding is the dream of just about every couple, and nearly every hotel in the Riviera Nayarit offers their own version of the ideal ceremony. There’s no doubt you’ll find the perfect place to say “I do” in style. A great option, for example, is the Hotel Villa Varadero in Nuevo Vallarta, recognized by Bodas.com.mx and its readers as one of the most highly recommended in their 2016 Wedding Awards.

6 Photo sessions at La Escollera in Nuevo Vallarta

One of the most gorgeous backgrounds for a romantic photo session, whether it’s for a wedding, just to celebrate your love or for your honeymoon, La Escollera at the Marina Nuevo Vallarta is it. It has been a favorite of couples seeking to capture their love on camera for years.

5 Unforgettable honeymoons

As with weddings, the options for an unforgettable honeymoon in one of the Riviera Nayarit hotels are plentiful. The best part is the hotels themselves put together amazing “honeymoon packages” such as the Harmony offer by the Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta. Inspired by Colin Cowie, this one includes world-class amenities fit for rock royalty.

4 Relaxing couples’ massages

Another topic with multiple options is the couples’ massage, with dozens of high-end spas in the destination, each one with its own unique service. In this case, we recommend the Tatewari Spa at Villa La Estancia Flamingos, one of the favorites in the region for its originality and first-class services.

3 Playa del Amor tours at the Islas Marietas Tour

There are many stories swirling around the Islas Marietas, one of them about a forbidden love, but today it doesn’t matter much whether your love is forbidden or approved: any couple can tour the Playa del Amor, swimming together through the cave to access it. You can also paddleboard to the outer islands or dive underwater to see the colorful fish and coral reefs.

2 Romantic moonlight dinners

There are dozens of spots along the coast of Nayarit that are perfect for a private couples’ dinner, so it’s a little hard to pick just one place. However, La Roca at the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita is a knockout. This natural attraction is made even better when they set up a private dinner by the water’s edge, with a view of the sunset while the stars wait their turn to shine.

1 Proposals by the sea

We have the endless options for a beachfront marriage proposal. In this case, we let ourselves be influenced by a celebrity, Christina Aguilera, who received her engagement ring at Imanta’s Observatory, the only place in the destination where you can request complete and utter privacy for this special moment. It also has a small Jacuzzi available as well as other amenities, should they be required.