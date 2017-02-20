“THIS IS TOM JONES” *Starring Dave LaFame

Welsh recording star Sir Thomas Woodward a.k.a Tom Jones took pop music decidedly uptown when he hit the music scene with “It’s Not Unusual”, in the mid sixties.

Since then, he has sold over 100,000,000 records, including 19 that reached the U.S. Top 40, winning a Grammy, 2 Brit Awards and an MTV Music Video Award in the process.

Dave LaFame began his music career playing bass and singing with numerous bands in London, England. Seeking more opportunity, he emigrated to Canada, where he built a successful career as an actor, singer and musician, amassing numerous credits on TV, in film and on stage and developed a reputation as a reliable, hard working team player.

In 2000, Dave launched a one-man show featuring comedic impersonations of music stars from Sinatra to Elvis to Freddie Mercury to The Bee Gees. The show was a big hit. But the rave reviews for his tribute to Tom Jones convinced him to turn it into a stand-alone show.

So it’s no surprise that he is now considered one of the top Tom Jones tribute artists in the world. He has a huge and growing following and has accumulated an impressive list of awards, including the 2012 Las Vegas Celebrity Impersonators Award, for top male entertainer.

With an uncompromising dedication to providing the best possible experience for every audience, he performs in theatres and casinos, on cruise ships and at corporate events around the globe.

From the first note of his opening song, to the final bow at the end of each show, Dave LaFame’s Tom Jones tribute captures perfectly the glamour, sizzle and excitement of one of the entertainment industry’s most enduring stars. Songs in “This Is Top Jones” include “It’s Not Unusual”, “Delilah”, “She’s A Lady”, “What’s New Pussycat”, “The Green Green Grass Of Home” and many more.

Thanks to his sold out shows last season, Dave returns to The Luna Lounge in Bucerias on February 23rd and at El Rio Barbeque in Paso Ancho on February 25th.

He also appears at La Pinacolada in Guyabitos on February 22nd. More info is available in this publication.

