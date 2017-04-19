Tom Hanks Part 2

A Great American Actor

Part Two – Rising Star

By Fred Jacobs

When we left off last week, Tom had made his mark in the 1980’s on both the small screen and the big screen, mainly in comedies. That was about to change. By the late 80’s Tom was appearing in several comedies a year, but with only moderate box office success.

In 1992, Tom started to breakout of his stereotype comedy roles. “A League of Their Own” (1992) while technically a comedy/drama, was his first major dramatic role. Tom played a washed up baseball player, battling alcohol abuse, trying to manage a ragtag group of female baseball players, during World War II.

Major League Baseball threatened to shut down the league due to a lack of players, due to most men being drafted to fight in the war, so the idea to create a women’s league was born. Costarring with Tom in the film were Geena Davis, Madonna and Rosie O’Donnell. Made with only a $40 million budget, it was a hit at the box office, hitting the #1 spot in only two weeks and taking in over $140 million total.

1993 was a big year for Tom Hanks. First he starred in “Sleepless in Seattle” opposite Meg Ryan, in a romantic film that the whole world loved, and the box office numbers proved this – $225 million. Tom then took on the pivotal role of his career in “Philadelphia” (1993) which brought in over $210 million at the box office. The film was a hard look of the early days of the AIDS epidemic, and cemented Tom’s place as a serious actor. Hollywood took note of Tom’s performance and awarded him an Oscar for Best Actor.

Tom continued his big screen success in 1994 with the now classic film “Forrest Gump”, costarring with Sally Field. Audiences around the world flocked to the movies to see it and it took in over $680 million. The film was nominated for 13 Oscars and won six statues including Best Picture, Best Actor for Tom, Best Director, Best Visual Effects, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing. Tom also joined an exclusive group of other actors to win back to back Oscars. The others are Spencer Tracy, Luise Rainer, Katharine Hepburn, and Jason Robards.

Next came “Apollo 13” (1995) which earned nine Oscar nominations, winning two. Later that year, Hanks starred in Pixar’s animated hit film “Toy Story”, as the voice of Sheriff Woody. Other actors lending their voices to the hit film included Tim Allen and the late great Don Rickles, who just passed away this past week at the age of 90.

After a couple of years of trying his hand at directing and producing, Tom returned to the big screen with “Saving Private Ryan” (1998). The war drama was set during the invasion of Normandy in World War II. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film was notable for its graphic portrayal of war in its opening 27 minutes. The film was another box office hit taking in $500 million and earned a total of 11 Oscar nominations including one for best Actor for Tom.

Tom closed off his amazing decade of the 1990’s with further hits like “You’ve Got Mail”, costarring Meg Ryan again, and then he starred in “The Green Mile”, written by Stephen King. Tom also returned as the voice of Woody in “Toy Story 2”. The following year, Tom got another Oscar nomination for his role of a marooned FedEx systems analyst “Cast Away”.

2002 saw Tom onscreen co-starring with Leonardo DiCaprio in the hit biographical crime drama “Catch Me If You Can”, directed by Steven Spielberg. Also in 2002, Tom co-produced the hit movie “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”, which was made on a $5 million budget, and took in $320 million at the box office.

Tom’s next big hit was in “The Da Vinci Code” (2006), based on the best-selling novel by Dan Brown. The film took in over $750 million worldwide. This lead to a continuing franchise with “Angels & Demons” (2009) and took in $485 million worldwide. The third part was “Inferno” (2016), but was not as successful as the two previous films.

In 2010, Tom again returned to his voice role of Woody in “Toy Story 3”. The film went on to become the first animated film to gross a worldwide total of over $1 billion. In 2016, Tom starred as airline captain Chesley Sullenberger in the Clint Eastwood directed film “Sully”. Coming up later this year is a timely film called “The Circle”, which deals with the internet, user information and privacy issues-a must see.

At only 60 years of age and over 70 films under his belt, Tom is ranked as the third highest all-time US box office star, with a total box office over $9.0 billion worldwide. Hopefully with many more films yet to come.

Fred Jacobs is a full time resident of Puerto Vallarta and the author of three books.

