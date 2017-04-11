Tom Hanks: A Great American Actor – Part One

Part One – The Early Years

By Fred Jacobs

Tom Hanks was born July 9, 1956 in Concord California. His parents divorced when Tom was just four years old. Tom and his two older sibling went with their father while Tom’s younger brother went with their mother. Tom’s part of the family moved around a lot. By the age of ten, Tom had lived in ten different houses.

Tom has characterized himself as being a “Bible-toting evangelical” for several years as a teenager. While in school, Tom was extremely shy and found comedy as a way to break out of that shell. In high school, Tom acted in school plays and got bit by the acting bug. Tom later went on to California State University where he studied theatre.

Tom became an intern at a regional theatre festival in Cleveland. His internship stretched into a three-year experience that covered most aspects of theater production, including lighting, set design, and stage management. Tom would then drop out of college to pursue acting. During the same time, Hanks won the Cleveland Critics Circle Award for Best Actor for his 1978 performance in Shakespeare’s “The Two Gentlemen of Verona”, one of the few times Tom ever played a villain.

In 1979, Tom moved to New York City, where he made his film debut in the low-budget slasher film “He Knows You’re Alone” (1980). Tom also then landed a starring role in the television movie “Mazes and Monsters”. In 1980, Tom landed one of the lead roles, on the ABC television show “Bosom Buddies”.

In the show, Tom and Peter Scolari played a pair of young advertising men forced to dress as women so they could live in an inexpensive New York City all-female hotel. The pilot was a hit with the execs and Tom moved to Los Angeles. Bosom Buddies ran for two seasons and although the ratings were never #1, television critics gave the program high marks.

In 1982, Tom appeared on an episode of “Happy Days” and met future director/producer Ron Howard. This led to Tom getting a major role in the romantic comedy “Splash” (1984), which was directed by Ron Howard, costarring John Candy and Darryl Hannah. The film which was made with only an $8 million dollar budget, would take in $70 million at the box office. Tom also had a hit with his role in the sex comedy “Bachelor Party” (1984).

But Tom hit a string of bad movie choices after that. Some of the notable flops included “Nothing in Common” (1986) opposite the great Jackie Gleason, “The Money Pit” (1986) costarring with Shelley Long, Alexander Godunov and Maureen Stapleton. 1987 saw Tom have a bit more success in “Dragnet” opposite Dan Aykroyd.

1987 also saw Tom make his mark in “Big” directed by Penny Marshall. Tom was the only big name in the film about a young boy who makes a wish “to be big” and is then aged to adulthood overnight. The role established Hanks as a major Hollywood talent as a box office draw and within the industry as an actor. Tom earned his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor for the role. Big was followed later that same year by “Punchline”, in which he and Sally Field co-starred as struggling comedians.

Next week, we’ll take a look at Tom’s rising star and his changeover from comedy roles to more dramatic ones, with Hollywood really starting to take notice.

Fred Jacobs is a full time resident of Puerto Vallarta and the author of three books.

