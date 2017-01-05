To Dreams Coming True

Five years ago, Natasha Moraga had a vision. One of taking public spaces – in particular one wall used as a pissoir at night – and creating mosaics with colourful tiles to bring instant smiles to anyone walking or driving by. Five years ago, in 2012, it began. Nat and her brother set the first piece – a mirrored tile – close to the ground on a wall surrounding the last elementary school in Old Town Vallarta on Pino Suarez.

Throughout the five-month-long project she was robbed, slandered and sued. She was robbed of heavy bags of cement left overnight close to the wall because of their weight; a passerby gave her the funds the next day to go buy more. She was slandered and sued and won in court. Those things are/were not important to her; the Wall is.

Nat and I took a walk a couple of weeks ago. We started at the beginning on the corner of Basilio Badillo and slowly made our way the length of the block stopping while she told me how a certain tile got to be where it was. How people would stop and watch her work, ask questions. Many offered money so Nat could go and buy new tile; knowing they had instantly become a small part of this important restoration project.

Early on, a couple of people timidly asked if they could bring a small tile commemorating a loved one who had passed. A wedding date hand-painted on tile followed, pieces of grandmother’s favourite porcelain tea cup, toys; business names remain even though the businesses have closed – to be remembered by those who pass by. Some pieces that protruded have been snapped off by those unthinkingly moving through life but for the most part, Natasha’s Wall stands bright and colourful and loaded with sentiment to those who helped in its creation. Nat told me that many folks come regularly to keep ‘their’ part of the Wall clean and shiny.



If she had her way, every boring, dull, flat public space would be covered in mosaics: Cheerful, colourful, durable…much like Natasha herself.

For those entering our city from the north by car or on the bus, the signage welcoming all to Puerto Vallarta has been restored by Nat – all bright and beautiful.

Nat is currently completing a mosaic for the Buenaventura Hotel and has her eyes on some extravagant, huge projects that she may or may not get. Until then she can brighten up your home, patio, garden, business. She is happiest cutting tile, using odds and ends to make gloriously beautiful statements that will last for years.

Her ‘best’ work is yet to come; her favourite work – her Dream Come True – stands close to Parque Lazaro Cardenas, on Pino Suarez. Slow down next time you walk by the school, trace a tile with your fingertip and leave a gentle imprint of energy. Contact Nat Moraga of Mosayko Vallarta on Facebook.