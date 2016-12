It seems like only yesterday we were ringing in 2016, and now here we are with Christmas just a few short days away. Here in Mexico, the day is focused on family and faith, instead of rampant consumerism.

Wandering around town you will see traditional decorations and maybe even encounter a posada. Squeals of delight ring out as children attack the ubiquitous piñatas. Baby Jesus will appear in nativity scenes on Christmas Eve and families will come together to pray and celebrate. Gifts for children are given on Three Kings Day in January. What you won’t see is the struggle many of these people face on a daily basis just to put food on their tables and provide the essentials of life that most of take for granted.

This notion was illustrated the other morning as we passed by one of the many constructions projects currently disrupting our tranquility. It was early. Workers had started to arrive and were waiting to begin their day. Even though it would be hours before the sales office opened, it was lit up revealing fine furnishings and several screens with continuous video showing how the luxurious condos would look when finished.

A couple of workers sat mesmerized by those videos. One can only imagine what was running through their minds.

This was a lifestyle they would never attain, let alone even imagine. After toiling ceaselessly day after day on this project, they return to their homes and a lifestyle YOU cannot imagine. Some live in houses with dirt floors. Some have no hot water. Some have huge families crammed into only one or two rooms. Many exist on the edge of poverty. I think you get the picture.

Are you wondering what this has to do with Christmas?

Look around you. Every day that you here enjoying yourself, whether it is for a week or for six months, there are dozens of people working hard to make it memorable and comfortable for you.

Most of them do this for minimum wage (which in January goes up to a whopping $8 per DAY) but some have no guaranteed income, and must rely on sales they make while wandering the beach or tips they may be fortunate enough to receive. The gulf between our lifestyle and theirs is enormous and never more so than during the holidays.

Maybe you are staying in a hotel or condo where maid service is provided. Consider leaving her a generous tip. It may help her to buy a small gift for her child or buy some food.

When you are shopping, show your appreciation to the person who bags your groceries by giving them a tip of ten pesos or more. These people are either senior citizens or school age children who receive no wages and rely solely on the kindness of customers like you.

These are just a few examples of the people who can benefit from a small act of generosity. There are countless ways in which you can make a huge difference in someone’s life, with little cost to yourself.

While I’m on the subject of cost, we all hear the cries of “two for one” and “almost free” as we wander about town.

Well, with the exchange rates of today, especially for the US dollar, things are literally almost free. At the same time, inflation has started creeping into the daily lives of our hosts. This really is not the time to hunt for the best bargain. You are already getting a terrific bargain. And always remember, if you see a price tag on something on a shop, it isn’t appropriate to haggle.

We’re all here as guests in this fantastic piece of paradise.

Doesn’t it make sense to improve the quality of life for those around us? So this holiday season and beyond, dig deep. After all, ‘tis the season.