Tina Turner World Class Singer

Part Two – Raising Success

When we left off last week, Ike and Tina were having some minor success, but that was about to explode. In 1965, famed record producer, Phil Spector, caught an Ike and Tina performance in Los Angeles. Phil made it his mission to sign Tina, but had to take Ike in the package deal.

Tina’s own profile was raised after several solo appearances on US TV shows, such as American Bandstand. With Phil, Tina produced the song “River Deep – Mountain High”, which was released in 1966. Phil considered that record to be his best work to date. It was successful overseas, particularly in the UK, where it reached number three on the singles chart, but it failed to go any higher than #88 in the United States.

But the impact of the record gave Ike and Tina an opening spot for The Rolling Stones’ UK tour later that fall, which was later extended to performing all over Europe and Australia. In 1968, Tina’s cover of “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long” earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

The success of the recent albums led to the Ike and Tina headlining at Las Vegas where their shows were attended by many celebrities including David Bowie, Sly Stone, Janis Joplin, Cher, James Brown, Ray Charles, Elton John, and Elvis Presley.

In 1969, Ike and Tina’s profile in the US, was raised after opening for the Rolling Stones on their US tour. In 1970, they also performed on The Ed Sullivan Show, introducing them to the living rooms of the US. The tour’s success resulted in Ike and Tina signing with Liberty Records, and they released two albums, “Come Together” (1970) and “Workin’ Together” (1971).

Later in 1971, their live album, “What You Hear Is What You Get”, which taken from a performance at Carnegie Hall, was their first album to be certified gold. After Liberty was bought by United Artists Records, the duo was assigned to that label, releasing ten albums in a three-year period. The duo’s final major hit single together, “Nutbush City Limits”, was released in 1973, reaching number 22 on the Hot 100, and peaking at number four in the UK. In 1974, Tina released her first solo album, “Tina Turns the Country On!” winning another Grammy nomination.

Later in 1974, Tina traveled to London to appear in the film version of the rock musical, “Tommy” (1975). She played the role of “The Acid Queen”, a drug addicted prostitute who tries to coax Tommy into sex and illegal drug addiction and she also sang the song of the same name. Turner’s onscreen performance was critically acclaimed. Following the release of “Tommy”, another Tina solo album, “Acid Queen”, was released in 1975.

By the mid-1970s, Ike’s excessive cocaine habit had gotten out of hand. During this time, Tina adopted the Buddhist faith to help her deal through a stressful marriage and career. Due to Ike’s drug abuse, some shows were either canceled or postponed.

On July 2, 1976, Ike and Tina were en route from Los Angeles to Dallas where they had a show scheduled at the Dallas Statler Hilton.

The couple had a bloody fight during their ride to the hotel. Shortly after arriving to the hotel, Tina fled from the hotel and later hid at a friend’s house. Three weeks later, after years of abuse, Tina filed for divorce on the grounds of irreconcilable differences.

Next week we’ll look at Tina’s struggle to break free from Ike and explore the world and stardom totally on her own.

Fred Jacobs is a full time resident of Puerto Vallarta and the author of three books.

Related