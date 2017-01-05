Time For a Tour

If you would like to see some of the stunningly beautiful homes in Puerto Vallarta join the IFC Home Tours on either Tuesday or Wednesday mornings.

Our comfortable, air-conditioned buses will take you to four interesting villas and condos that might be perched high in the hills of Conchas Chinas, clinging to the cliffs above Banderas Bay or nestled behind high walls and surrounded by gardens close to the market in the colonia of Emiliano Zapata. Tours last about three hours and require the ability to walk on cobbled streets and to climb quite a few stairs. You will enjoy the commentary of our knowledgeable docents who will be able to answer all your questions about the homes, life in Puerto Vallarta and the International Friendship Club (IFC).

Seating is limited so it is best to buy your tickets ahead of time at www.ifctoursforvallarta.com or at the IFC office, which is at the north-east corner of the bridge where Insurgentes crosses the Rio Cuale, between, 9:00am and 1:30pm, Monday to Friday. The tickets cost $600 pesos and all of the profits are used to support the 21 charities and programs that IFC supports.

The tours start at the Sea Monkey Restaurant that is at the foot of Aquiles Serdan and right on the beach. Tickets can also be purchased there on the day of the tour, anytime between 9:00 and 10:15. The buses leave at 10:30. A good way to start the day is to arrive early, order a coffee and breakfast before being escorted onto your bus. Have fun!