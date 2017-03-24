Scarves. They can be as skinny as a necklace or over a meter wide. They can just go around your neck and tie – like a handkerchief or go around your entire body twice and still trail a bit of elegant silk. One thing about scarves – they never go out of style; they just change with the fashion of the day. You can find scarves at Three Hens Market at the Corazon de Niña Bazaar at the front entrance – these are donated and the inventory changes often. The Fabulous Fabric Fellows have a few – but choice – scarves. Silk, of course , and velvet on rare occasions. Pat Wagner has some scarves of varying sizes along with some sheer ponchos.

Marcia has scarves she has made from Indian silk saris and others of chiffon – flowery and colourful.

Roman’s scarves are made from bamboo fibres! They are as soft as cashmere with wire-and-stone decorations made by Roman. They can be worn in many different ways and are delicately coloured to contrast beautifully with whatever you are wearing.

Every other aspect of clothing and accessories can be found at Three Hens Market along with entrees to go and desserts straight from heaven to you!

Three Hens and a Rooster Market is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 1 at Venustiano Carranza 466 in Old Town, Puerto Vallarta.