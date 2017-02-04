Three Hens and a Rooster Market News

Peanut butter fudge? Choco-late is better? Light, dark, milk, cherry? Pick one kind or make a mix but get your order in pronto to Pat Wagner (ptwagner@comcast.net) for Valentine’s Day.

Besides fudge, Pat has special V-Day cookies and appropriate wine bags. And, if you don’t have anyone special in your life, remember to gift yourself!

Mama Vallarta, a.k.a. Gloria Sue, is Three Hens’ Jewish Mother personified, however – and she will be the first to admit – all of what you see and taste is not necessarily kosher. Those few food items include a fabulous pasta salad with chunks of thick-cut, crisply fried bacon mixed in with the freshly shredded Parmesan cheese. Wonderful.

Gloria Sue is open for Wednesday and Saturday Market as well as Thursdays and Fridays.Three Hens offers organic brown eggs, homemade sausages, honey, jewellery, paintings, freshly made entrees and desserts galore.

Live entertainment, haute and tattered couture, shoes, wall hangings, coffee and peanut brittle, herbal remedies, massage therapy, tarot card readings, a household furniture bazaar, a boutique full of fabulous fabrics for your home – all of these less than six blocks from the beach!

Three Hens and a Rooster Market is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 1 at Venustiano Carranza 466.