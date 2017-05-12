Three Hens & a Rooster Market News

Our Market is pleased to announce that Peter Hardy, Vallarta’s Bagel King, is back with us for the summer and into early fall.

Peter has come a long, long way in a relatively short period of time introducing different types of bagels and bread to our community.

Joining Peter next week is Mark Hughes, known all over the Bay of Banderas as the “Pie Guy”, and the best maker of quiches in the world.

Mark insists it’s his pastry that sets him apart from other bakers; that may be true. Whatever the reason, there will be a plethora of baked goods sweet and savoury, available all summer long at Three Hens.

Mark is taking some well-deserved time to fish after another successful season at the Olas Altas Farmers’ Market, so look for him at Three Hens Saturday, May 20th.

Ricardo Mazcal, our resident Herbalist, is continually improving the packaging of his powders, creams and lotions. This is great news for those who have come to love his products and have plans to go north for the summer. His large-size plastic jars make packing his “Maz Mix” home easier and more economical. (Always put plastic and/or glass containers in a large, sturdy ziplock bag before putting them in your suitcase.)

Jeanine, Pat and Gloria Sue all continue to prepare amazing foods and desserts that keep us smiling week to week.

Three Hens & a Rooster Market is open every Saturday from 9 to 1 pm at Venustiano Carranza 466 in Old Town Vallarta.

