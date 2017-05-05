Three Hens and a Rooster Market News

Gloria Sue, a.k.a. Mama Vallarta, is back from a family stateside wedding and has returned to her kitchen to create Jewish comfort food for all of us. Her salads are fresh and delicious and, as the weather heats up, far easier to buy all you need from her than it is to make it yourself. Gloria will happily tell you: You don’t get points for suffering.

Still on food – Pat Wagner is making pound cake this week with (are you ready?) peaches and cream frosting! Her dense, heavy, yet still moist pound cake is the best in Vallarta. If chocolate is your fave, then try Pat’s triple chocolate brownies – these are little bite-sized mini cupcakes with almond cream frosting. Then for dessert try some chocolate or peanut butter fudge! Her shipment of fabulous new fabrics have arrived so many new wine tote bags will be unveiled this Saturday…any existing stock is priced to move fast! Pat’s pillow and art clearance sale continues….

Three Hens and a Rooster Market is open Saturday from 9 to 1 pm at Venustiano Carranza 466 in Old Town Vallarta.

Related