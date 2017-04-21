Three Hens & a Rooster Market News

Two amazing Boutiques at Three Hens: one, run by Bill of the Fabulous Fabric Fellows and the other by Pat, each designed with their own personal flair. Notice the incredible masks on Bill’s wall – these are so intricately hand painted and decorated – two the same would be simply impossible! And pillows galore! Then there are aprons of every colour – some so frilly and gorgeous nobody would ever wear them while actually cooking! And some uber-manly long ones that restaurants have been buying for their chefs who insist on leaving their kitchens to check on patrons in the dining room.

Pat’s Boutique is stuffed with women’s plus-sized dresses, skirts, beach cover-ups, shawls, blouses, pants and more; all of them priced to sell now! Pat is issuing a LAST CALL until the fall for her freshly grated horseradish and jalapeno jam so come prepared to stock up for summer! She is also producing gluten-free baked goods; if you have a problem with flour, see Pat.

On the floor you will find Lisa Love nearly surrounded by beautiful tiles – many of them hand-painted by her. She is also making room for new artistic endeavors so check out her colorful wall hangings made of patchwork – yes, by Lisa.

Gloria Sue is off to her son’s wedding so will not be open until April 26th. Three Hens is looking for vendors for our Summer Market and there are a couple of Boutique spaces for rent. Ask Jeanine, Mother Hen, for details!

Three Hens and a Rooster Market is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 1 pm at Venustiano Carranza 466 in Old Town.