Three Hens and a Rooster Market News

Our successful, friendly Market has vendors who are welcoming and attentive to you – our clients – to create things – no matter what they are, that you just can’t find anywhere else.

Three Hens has food – glorious food. Gloria Sue is there, not just on Saturday but every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as well. Her fried chicken has become a staple in many homes around Vallarta; a good idea to send her a message on Facebook and order ahead. Don’t forget potato salad to go with.



Sisters Jeanine and Barbara cook gigantic bowls of mac ‘n cheese, pasta, casseroles that change weekly and fabulous salads that are a meal in themselves. Don’t forget dessert! Good luck choosing….

For important and hard to find condiments like freshly grated horseradish with attitude – see Pat Wagner.

She not only cooks, bakes, makes fudge in a variety of flavours and colours she sews – throw pillows, wine bags (seasonal fabrics as well as regular fine cotton) and yes, she also paints and has many canvasses for sale.

Kim bakes. And bakes. Up at 3:00 am on Market days to make her extraordinary sticky buns and peanut butter cookies. It’s too humid for angel food cake so she has added gluten-free chocolate cake smothered in passion fruit preserves.



Alex makes sausages – dozens of different kinds. Frozen to take home and he delivers…free!

Come early before everyone sells out!

Three Hens & a Rooster Market is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 1 at Venustiano Carranza 466, in Old Town Puerto Vallarta.