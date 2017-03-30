Three Hens and a Rooster Market News

You have to hunt sometimes to find a hidden place full of riotous colour and life. There is a gallery at the top of the stairs at Three Hens, on the left side and all the way down to the end of the hallway. Inside, the turquoise walls are covered with paintings of all sizes; each one of them reflects their creator, Edwige Twarecki Pelletier, beautifully! Edwige’s paintings are scattered throughout our gorgeous Market space; if it’s bright, outrageously coloured and very cool, it’s likely an Edwige!



A note: no American price tags on Edwige’s artwork – everything is in pesos and remarkably inexpensive.

Speaking of not expensive, Pat Wagner has all her throw cushions on sale.

While you are in her boutique, check out the great women’s blouses, tops, skirts, some jewellery and more.

She will be making fudge and grating fresh horseradish so come early for the best selections!



Congratulations on the Vallarta Tribune’s 20th Anniversary!

Drop by each Saturday to pick up your copy; we are so pleased to be a major distribution point in Old Town Puerto Vallarta.

Three Hens & a Rooster Market is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 1 at Venustiano Carranza 466, close to Jacarandas.