Three Hens & a Rooster Market News

Ceramics are one of Mexico’s most important expressions of art. We are so fortunate to have Froylan Hernandez at Three Hens to display his wonderful pottery. From large vases to a mother humpback whale with her calf, Froylan will have something you can take home to remind you always of Vallarta.



Pat Wagner is having a sale on her lovely decorative throw pillows and also has beautiful clothing for women in plus-sizes. She is baking sweet and savoury breads, peaches and cream pound cake and every colour/variety of fudge there is!

Monica has single-serving lasagnas. Bill Kelly has new fabric featuring all kinds and colors of kitties and already made into zippered covers.

Edwige, our resident painter has a whole gallery upstairs so check that out and see a few other paintings of hers scattered about the walls downstairs. Marcia has shoes and handbags for half price and Ricardo Mazcal has restocked finally and has his shelves full.

Jeanine and Barbara have Buffalo Salads to go and Gloria Sue has lots of fried chicken.

Check Juan Manuel’s table for wire and stone creatures including iguanas for your garden. Artistic and durable!

Three Hens and a Rooster Market is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 1 at Venustiano Carranza 466 in Old Town.