Three Hens and a Rooster Market News

Two of our Boutique denizens are Bill Kelly and Pat Wagner. They are open every Saturday morning and ready to help you decide on fabric choices. Bill, as one of the Fabulous Fabric Fellows, has an extraordinary eye for colour and as a general rule likes more colour, rather than less. He chooses fabrics from all over the world so a visit to his small shop is a sensory delight – pillows, cushions, aprons and cooling ties (made of the finest cotton) and the odd handbag and shawl of amazing colours and/or textures he could not resist having. Bill is also amenable to mixing fabrics and designs if it’s at all possible; he often has the last of a bolt of fabric, which makes his collection even more significant.

Pat Wagner divides her time fairly evenly between her sewing room and her kitchen. She makes fabric bags that are delightful hostess gifts when one is carrying a bottle of wine to a dinner party or as a gift. She is always thinking ahead and has ‘holiday-appropriate’ fabrics ready in advance. Pat also makes gorgeous plus-sized blouses and cover-ups for women, always priced fairly.

She is one of the few (maybe the only?) people who grates fresh horseradish in Vallarta. That alone is worth the trip to Three Hens! Her fudges (always an assortment) are literally melt-in-your-mouth and oddly enough, not cloyingly sweet. Just delicious. Her bean salsas and jalapeno jelly are great to have on hand for when friends drop by.

As well as Bill Kelly and Pat Wagner, we have painters, bakers, makers of peanut brittle and Chiapas-grown coffee and much, much more!

Three Hens & a Rooster Market is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 1 at Venustiano Carranza 466 in Old Town.