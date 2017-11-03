Three Hens & A Rooster Market News

This week we have to say goodbye to Mark Hughes, our Pie Guy, and Peter Hardy, the Bagel King of Vallarta, as they are important anchors at the Olas Altas Farmers Market that opens this Saturday.

In case you were unaware, Three Hens closes at 1 pm so you can catch our Market first then walk the four blocks down to Parque Lazaro Cardenas and shop there until 2! Say hi to Mark and Pete from all of us at Three Hens.

We also have the pleasure of introducing a lovely talent: Margarita! She crochets then embellishes bracelets and chokers with colored stones. The results are magnificent pieces of art to wear. The chokers take at least three full days to make; they are stunning! Soft next to your skin and dazzling on the outside. Margarita also makes doll-like pendants, still a bit of crochet involved with articulated metal pieces – amazing! And, they come in a box ready for someone you love.

Ricardo’s creams, lotions and potions will make you more beautiful – inside and out! His knowledge of native herbs is vast and well-studied. He is happy to share a taste of his latest “Yolixpa”.

Monica’s Limoncello continues to fly out the door. She has other flavours as well in designer bottles that make excellent gifts. Make sure to get a couple of Pat’s wine bags. She makes them in a huge variety of patterns – you are sure to find an appropriate bag for the event and your bottle will arrive at the party safe and sound.

Three Hens & A Rooster Market is open every Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm at Venustiano Carranza 466 in Old Town Puerto Vallarta.

