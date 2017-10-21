Three Hens & A Rooster Market News

Three Hens Market is already welcoming back snowbirds who are avidly stocking up on our market’s remarkable selection of foodstuffs. It is lovely to see so many familiar faces; everyone chatting, playing catch-up – a delightful atmosphere to share with friends and neighbors.

Karen and Deborahah – Grama’s Kitchen goddesses – made everyone hungry with the aromas of perogies and cabbage rolls cooking. And, something else…they are representing Lighthouse Specialty Foods. For those not familiar, suffice it to say, new owners, Chris and Steve, are standing on the shoulders of a sausage making giant – Benji. Lighthouse Foods is off and running, adding new products almost daily. For a taste of their pastrami, smoked fish and ham and much more, stop by Grama’s Kitchen.

La Dulce Vida is making adorable miniature carrot cake loaves. A moist and very carrot-y single serving that needs only a cup of coffee or tea to make it sensational. The Sweet Life makes other breads – in three different sizes. Try a mix of minis!

Pat’s Pandemonia Boutique is overflowing with cat-lovers goodies including tee shirts, serving trays, fridge magnets and wood boxes – hand painted by Pat. And don’t forget your 2018 Purr Project Calendar – great gifts that go a long way to feeding more than a hundred kitties.

The Fabulous Fabric Fellow’s Boutique was up to speed again (finally!) with the return of Bill Kelly. And Gloria Sue is back among us frying up chicken, making salads and dispensing samples and guilt in equal x

Three Hens & A Rooster Market is open every Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm at Venustiano Carranza 466 in Old Town Puerto Vallarta.

