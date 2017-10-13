Three Hens & A Rooster Market News

For the first time in our history, Three Hens was inundated by rain last weekend. The thunderstorm cleared about an hour before closing time; to those clients who came looking for vendors who could not make it to market through the storm and for the vendors who managed to be open with very few clients to sell to – next Saturday will be better for all of us!

Ricardo Mazcal introduced a new Aztec/Nahua elixir called “Yolixpa” which translates to “Medicine for the Heart”. Composed of 22 aromatic medicinal herbs in a base of mescal, Yolixpa is meant to be taken as an aperitif before and after meals to aid in digesting food. Ricardo will have his aperitif available in three different sizes. Ask for a taste!

Monica is also preparing fabulous drinks by the bottle. This delightful Italian by way of South Africa now makes her home in Vallarta and is bringing a taste of Italy to us by way of Limoncello. This is so delicious that Xocodiva uses this Limoncello in their decadent chocolates!

Gloria Sue is back with great fried chicken and super salads; she is easing back into her old space in the middle of the Market just on Saturdays; great to have her back! And Mr. Bill one of the Fab Fabric Fellows returns this week. Be there!

Three Hens & A Rooster Market is open every Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm at Venustiano Carranza 466 in Old Town Puerto Vallarta.

Related