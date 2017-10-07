Three Hens & A Rooster Market News

One of the easiest ways to help one of Vallarta’s most important and beloved charities is to buy a Purr Project Calendar. Pat Wagner is selling them along with a myriad of other cat-related goodies. The Purr Project has a ‘cat ranch’ outside of Vallarta where the cats live freely and happily after receiving proper vet care and ALL of them are up for adoption.

Please consider giving Purr Project calendars for Christmas gifts this year to anyone on your list who is a true cat lover. They are beautifully photographed and every peso goes to care for the 150+ kitties.

Fast approaching are Thanksgiving feasts for Canadians and the United States. Christmas, of course, and New Years and posadas for Mexico. All of these days require days of prep work and cooking so why not think about aprons for a minute? Bill, one of the Fabulous Fabric Fellows, has aprons in every size, shape, color scheme and price range. For men – a manly heavy denim and the choices for women are off the chart! There is still time to order something special for someone you love, so talk to Bill this Saturday.

Three Hens & A Rooster Market is open every Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm at Venustiano Carranza 466 in Old Town Puerto Vallarta.

