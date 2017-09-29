Three Hens & A Rooster Market News

Anyone up for quiche or a savoury pie? How about some perogies with fried onions? Fried chicken with some potato salad on the side? Have you had Alex’s homemade sausages? So many different kinds to choose from. Jalapeño jam and freshly grated horseradish you can preorder from Pat’s Pandemonia Boutique. And there are desserts that go on forever – scones, cookies, cupcakes, fudge, different kinds of fruit and veggie bread, some iced, some not. That’s a mere smattering of the foodstuffs available at Three Hens & A Rooster Market!

We have two wonderful resident artists upstairs. Go up and check the working studios of Edwige and Barb. Both are amenable to paint commissioned works if you don’t see exactly what you want.

Serious herbal remedies, clothes, shoes, women’s handbags, hand painted wooden curio boxes, fabulous decorative masks to put some dazzle on your walls and aprons, aprons, aprons! Jewelry from simple yet intricately woven bracelets to an amethyst encrusted black river pearl necklace. And all matter of sparkly things in between.

Three Hens & A Rooster Market is open every Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm at Venustiano Carranza 466 in Old Town Puerto Vallarta.

