Three Hens & A Rooster Market News

Fall is here! This summer has taken its toll on the health of a few Three Hens vendors who have been MIA for the last week or two. This Saturday’s first Fall Market should have everyone back in their places if gingerly! And, remember, you only have six more weeks of enjoying Peter’s bagels, bread and incredible cinnamon buns and Mark’s great pies and quiches before the two of them head down the street to the Olas Altas Farmers Market in Parque Lazaro Cardenas.

Ricardo Mazcal, our resident herbalist has done it again! Designed a lotion to speed healing, reduced ugly scarring and kill bacteria and viruses all in the same application! He is single handedly making Vallarta residents and tourists healthier and more beautiful…naturally.

Hereeeee’s Johnny!!! This Jamaican transplant is bringing tastes of his homeland to Three Hens Market. Sample his sweet potato/coconut pudding then take a chunk home. Incredible! Johnny also creates an Organic Herbal Tonic that has all kinds of mysterious ingredients. Like he says, “Ask us about it!”

Stop in to see who’s running the store this week at the Fab Fabric Fellows Boutique and Pandemonia, next door, is always raining cat essentials in Pat’s Boutique.

Three Hens & A Rooster Market is open every Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm at 466 Venustiano Carranza in Old Town Puerto Vallarta.

