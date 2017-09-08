Three Hens & A Rooster Market News

The 2018 Purr Project calendars are at the Three Hens Market! See Pat at her Pandemonia Boutique to pick up the latest edition of this annual sell-out – the proceeds of which feed and care for up to 200 kitties at the Purr Project’s no-kill shelter. Cost is only $250 pesos. While you’re getting your calendar, check Pat’s Boutique for her half-price sale on clothes and shoes for this Saturday only.

O Croissant, the wonderful French Bakery, will be taking the rest of September off for vacations. Look for their return October 7. Have fun!

Work is progressing on the wood furniture store across from Gloria Sue at the entrance to Three Hens Market. Beautiful parota tables – stop in and have a look. Even though they are not officially open, the owners will likely let you in and answer any questions.

It’s never too late for cooling ties; see Bill Kelly at his Fab Fabric Fellows Boutique and stock up – they make great gifts. Don’t forget your dog!

Ricardo Mazcal is busy as ever filling orders for Snail, Day and Night Creams; roll-on pain relief, and his wonderful extracts of various herbs and plants. Ricardo’s “Maz Mix” is sound nutrition to mix with water…at about 25 pesos/day, an inexpensive and tasty way to get all the vitamins, minerals and amino acids you need in your busy life.

For a wide range of food, clothing, art work, jewelry and more in an easy-going, friendly atmosphere,

Related