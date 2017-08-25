Three Hens & A Rooster Market News

“Things go better with Coke” or how about a hand-beaded bag with the famed ‘Coca-Cola’ logo on it? See Bill Kelly’s newest addition to the Fab Fabric Fellows Boutique – gorgeous and in different trendy colors. Just be prepared to be stopped on the street by people wondering where in Vallarta they can buy one, too!

Cat lovers rejoice at Pat’s Pandemonia Boutique, overflowing with tee-shirts, trays, kitchen towels and wine bags dedicated to all things feline. Pat is also having a sale on women’s plus-size tops, sandals, and shoes.

See Alex for his homemade frozen sausages; dozens of different varieties and he will deliver free!

Perogies rule in Grama’s Kitchen – cooked on the spot to order. Teo and Lola join up with Gloria Sue during the week to bring you fine pastries, and entrees to take home every Saturday.

Besides loads of food items, Three Hens has jewelry, fine art, clothes, and much more.

Three Hens & A Rooster Market is open Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm at Venustiano Carranza 466 in Old Town Puerto Vallarta.

