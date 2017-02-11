Three Hens and a Rooster Market News

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner so following are some shopping tips that will cover every Valentine on your list and can be found under one roof. Food.

Always in good taste and everything at Three Hens Market is packaged securely and beautifully and covers the gamut from appetizers (from Monica) – individual bite-size lasagnas to full course dinners-to-go. You can choose salad and fried chicken from Mama Vallarta or amazing casseroles to feed one or ten people from Jeanine and Barbara. And then there are desserts from Kim – angel food cake (heaven with homemade lemon curd) and her gooey sticky buns that are famous all over the city.

Pat Wagner is making Valentine’s Day packages of fudges including chocolate and peanut butter, V. Day cookie basket and her regular jalapeno jelly, salsas and freshly grated horseradish. There are a thousand ways to say “I love you” with gifts of jewellery – from a simple pair of earrings to elaborate fresh water black pearl necklaces.

How about a vintage handbag? Paintings that can be taken off stretchers and rolled up to go home with you in your suitcase. Clothes from size-two designer labels to double xx’s and glamorized denim, gorgeous pillows from the Fabulous Fabric Fellows, decorative scarves made from bamboo fibres, and artistic wire dragons for your garden.

And if nothing else works…buy some honey for your Honey. Three Hens and a Rooster Market is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 1 at Venustiano Carranza 466 in Old Town.