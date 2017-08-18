Three Hens & A Rooster Market News

Pillows for poolside, pillows for your bed, pillows to look at and some to sit on – find them at Pat’s Pandemonia Boutique and get one free when you buy two.

Bill Kelly also has pillow covers featuring Roosters (fitting for this Market), fab kitties and delightful Frida’s. And skulls and bones for Day of the Dead; one of Mr Bill’s favourite holidays! Find more designs on aprons and cotton cooling ties!

Mark Hughes has pies and over a dozen different kinds of quiche, individually-sized, made with love and so very delish.

Pair a quiche from Mark with a salad from Gloria Sue – different sizes of potato, coleslaw, cucumber, and tomato; all fresh and ready to go.

Perogies and bagels? Italian sausage and croissants? Coffee and peanut brittle? Dill pickles and pickled beets? Three Hens has those and desserts to eat in or to take home in every flavor, size, shape and colour imaginable.

Always developing new products, Ricardo Mazcal has put together creams and extracts to combat severe acne and some skin cancers internally and topically. Tap into Ricardo’s vast knowledge of herbal remedies; you’ll be so thankful you did.

Incredible bargains on shoes, women’s clothing, jewelry, tee shirts and much more.

Three Hens & A Rooster Market is open Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm at Venustiano Carranza 466 in Old Town Puerto Vallarta.

