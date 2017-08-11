Three Hens & A Rooster Market News

Pat Wagner is having a huge sale in her “Pandemonia Boutique”. Buy one piece of clothing and get a second one free! This week only. Her selection of plus-sized skirts, blouses and more is bright and colorful with unusual patterns and designs. Come early!

Salads and summer heat go together well and now Gloria Sue is offering smaller portions to go or eat in, right at the front of our Market. Teo and Lola join her during the week so desserts are available almost every day!

Good coffee is the rule in Mexico; exquisite coffee from Chiapas is found only at Three Hens – look for “La Fortuna” in either dark or medium roast; ground or whole bean.

The Fab Fabric Fellows are cooling off Vallarta beautifully with their 100% cotton cooling ties. Invented by the US government to keep troops cool in desert situations, cooling tie technology has found a new purpose here in the Tropics. You and your dog can stay comfortably and fashionably cool all summer long. The ties maintain temperature for hours then just flip them over and keep on enjoying your not-so-hot day. Ingenious.

As Mark Hughes says, “Stay Calm and Eat More Pie”. Sweet or meaty, Mark has a huge selection ready for your freezer.

Three Hens & A Rooster Market is open Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm at Venustiano Carranza 466 in Old Town Puerto Vallarta.

