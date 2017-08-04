Three Hens & A Rooster Market News

What on earth is a Jackfruit? Practically anything you want it to be! A new addition to Three Hens, Chef Juan Ortega brings astonishingly tasty frozen entrees you would swear were prepared with beef, chicken or pork but, guess what? Pure jackfruit – loaded with proteins and vitamins. Try it; you’ll like it!

Pat is catering to Beach Babes this week offering cover-ups (and loads of other women’s plus-size clothes in her Pandemonia Boutique), tote bags and more.

Bill Kelly of Fab Fabric Fellows has made some darling big-dog cooling ties. Pure cotton with lots of wild patterns to choose from. Remember to get one for yourself and be as cool as your pooch on the beach.

Mark Hughes, the long, lanky Pie Guy, originally from Scotland, makes sweet and savoury pies and the most delightful quiches in all Vallarta.

Small servings are now available from Gloria Sue’s cozy Jewish eatery at the front entrance to Three Hens. Try Lolita’s incredible pastries every Market day and remember Lola joins Gloria Sue during the week.

Tee shirts and coffee; sausages and jewelry; perogies and jam/honey and bagels; paintings, herbs and peanut brittle, fishing tours and bamboo scarves…

Three Hens and a Rooster Market is open Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm at Venustiano Carranza 466 in Old Town Puerto Vallarta.

