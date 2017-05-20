Three Hens and a Rooster Market News

Mark Hughes a.k.a. ‘The Pie Guy’ throughout the Bay of Banderas surprised all of us by coming a week early to Three Hens Market. The quiches and sweet and savoury pies flowed like Mark’s buttery pastry crust. Welcome back for the summer, Mark.

Joining Mark from Olas Altas Farmer’s Market is Peter Hardy, the Bagel King of Vallarta, who also makes melt-in-your-mouth cinnamon buns. Fabulous!

Gloria Sue wants to remind everyone her Jewish Comfort Food Kitchen is open Wednesday to Saturday 9 to 1 pm, in case you have a sudden need for fried chicken or potato salad or…both. And, like all good Jewish mamas, the guilt is dispensed free of charge.

With temperatures heating up outside, many restaurants and theatres have their locales air conditioned to one notch above meat-locker-cold so having something to cover your shoulders is a must here in tropical Vallarta. Try on one of Roman Ruedas’s beautiful scarves made from bamboo fibers. This rare fabric is softer than cashmere and embellished with silver wire and stone decorations on each end. Also check Roman’s handmade jewelry designs that perfectly complement your lightweight, natural scarf.

Pat has more than a hundred (!) new fabric wine bags. Every color is available with an emphasis on Day of the Dead and Mexican-themed patterns. Super gifts to take home.

Three Hens and a Rooster Market is open Saturday 9 am to 1 pm at Venustiano Carranza 466 in Old Town Vallarta.

